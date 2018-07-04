White Rock takes ‘gradual’ approach to pot sales

Zoning bylaw to be amended to provide for a one-store pilot program in the town centre

White Rock leaders have endorsed a city staff recommendation for a “limited and gradual” introduction of recreational cannabis retailing – once it becomes legal.

At last week’s land use and planning committee meeting, council members opted for a one-store pilot program for the town centre, one of a series of options presented by staff.

Direction to staff is to prepare proposed amendments to White Rock’s zoning bylaw, which will be subsequently voted on by council.

The store would be allowed under a temporary-use permit (TUP), which can be in effect for three years, with possibility of a further three-year renewal by council. However, TUPs are subject to land-use, design and business-licence parameters, and can be revoked by the city at any point if issues are not addressed.

The bylaw is to stipulate that the store would have to be located in the town centre, a minimum of 200 metres from a school, a minimum of 100 metres from a childcare facility and at least 30 metres from any park.

In a corporate report, council members were told that White Rock’s limited commercial land base and the need for pedestrian-friendly corridors “requires a measured and well-managed approach to introducing a previously illegal substance for everyday consumption.”

The provincial government’s Cannabis Control and Licensing Act indicates that there will be both provincial distribution outlets and private retail outlets in B.C. once federal legalization occurs on Oct. 17. The report states that all applications are subject to city approval.

Previous story
Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’
Next story
UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

RCMP seize crabs, vessel in Surrey

Charges pending against 50-year-old man

Newton Days gatherings at ‘Grove’ on Saturdays in July

BIA-hosted events held next to Newton Recreation Centre

BIA takes issue with city’s parking plan for downtown Cloverdale

Parking proposal outlined in Cloverdale town centre plan proposal just ‘doesn’t add up’

Anti-SOGI talk at Surrey church met with counter protest

Pro-SOGI rallier and Surrey trustee candidate Cindy Dalglish said the goal was to ‘show support for all students in the district’

Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to ‘scene of a disturbance’

No significant injuries: staff sergeant

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as seal finds refuge

Trans Mountain gets ready for B.C. pipeline installation

North Thompson line, Burnaby terminal work scheduled

Burnaby Mountie sent to hospital after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

B.C. man charged with two counts of animal cruelty after 46 dogs seized

SPCA invesigation concludes after dogs seized from a rural property north of Williams Lake

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

Dragons home in Surrey for pro league’s ‘Final Four’ basketball playoffs

MLBA teams to battle at Panorama Ridge Secondary gym this weekend

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

Most Read