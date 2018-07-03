White Rock RCMP conducted Counter Attack road checks over the long weekend. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock, Surrey road checks catch nine impaired drivers

Several violation tickets also issued during long-weekend Counter Attack

Efforts to tackle impaired driving in White Rock over the long weekend landed eight people with driving suspensions.

Police set up Counter Attack road checks Saturday.

Const. Chantal Sears said six drivers received three-day suspensions due to liquor, and two were issued 24-hour suspensions for drugs.

It “was really well-received with most people we spoke to at roadblocks or vehicle stops,” Sears told Peace Arch News by email Monday of the effort.

In addition to the suspension penalties, officers issued 20 violation tickets for a variety of traffic offences, as well as three notices and orders for vehicle defects during the Saturday effort.

In Surrey, one three-day suspension and 46 tickets were issued, Const. Elenore Sturko said.

Random Counter Attack checks are to continue throughout the summer. Driving impaired can result in a driving suspension from 24 hours to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines from $600 to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation or installation of an ignition interlock device.

