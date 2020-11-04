Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)

Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)

White Rock, Surrey receive millions in pandemic funding

Grant will help cover cities’ revenue shortfalls, operating costs

The Cities of White Rock and Surrey have each received a funding boost to help deal with increased operating costs and lower revenue as a result of COVID‐19.

White Rock announced Nov. 4 it will receive a grant of $3.769 million under the federal and provincial governments’ Safe Restart Grant for Local Governments.

Confirmation of the funding was received in a letter to the city from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, which is providing up to $425 million to assist local governments across B.C. affected by the ongoing pandemic.

READ ALSO: City of White Rock shuts down some civic facilities amid COVID-19 concern

Mayor Darryl Walker said in a media release that he was “heartened, and grateful” for the provincial assistance.

“COVID-19 has impacted us all and has increased costs to the City while decreasing revenues,” he said. “The province is demonstrating the importance of levels of government working to get through this pandemic together.”

The city of Surrey, meanwhile, will receive nearly $15 million ($14,769,000) through the same program.

“The City of Surrey has been working hard to safely navigate through the turbulent waters created by COVID-19,” said Mayor Doug McCallum, in a release, also issued Wednesday.

“The $15 million in funding today helps to stabilize the sound foundation we have built for the city’s fiscal house. I want to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to the federal and provincial governments for their support to Surrey and all municipalities.”

Among eligible uses of the funding are making up revenue shortfalls; costs of reopening and operating facilities; emergency planning and response costs; bylaw enforcement and protective services like fire protection and police.

The grant can also be used for computer and other electronic technology costs (to improve inter-connectivity and virtual communications) and services for vulnerable persons (such as those living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, or experiencing homelessness).

City staff will work on incorporating potential options into the 2021 budget process, starting in December, the release stated.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Just Posted

Chilliwack group The Eddy J Band performed during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards in November 2019 in Chilliwack. (Claudia Wyler Photography)
50 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Winners to be named during virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19

Signage reminds of physical distancing at White Rock Pier. (File photo)
White Rock, Surrey receive millions in pandemic funding

Grant will help cover cities’ revenue shortfalls, operating costs

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

Outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village declared over

The Surrey school district, as of Oct. 30, has updated its cleaning and disinfecting protocols. (Photo: surreyschools.ca)
District announces new cleaning protocols at Surrey elementary schools

Staff will use electrostatic sprayers to clean areas accessed by those who test positive for COVID-19

Canucks Alumni hockey players during an Indoor/Outdoor Challenge game in Smithers last February. (Photo: facebook.com/canucksalumni)
Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Ex-NHLers on the ice at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, but spectators aren’t allowed right now

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Most Read