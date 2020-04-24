White Rock RCMP were among Mounties across the country to hold a moment of silence this morning for the victims of last weekend’s massacre in Nova Scotia. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock, Surrey RCMP join nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Tribute held to honour the nearly two dozen victims

White Rock and Surrey RCMP joined Mounties across the country this morning in paying tribute to those killed in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

The 10 a.m. moment of silence was organized in honour of Nova Scotia Const. Heidi Stevenson and the nearly two dozen other victims who died over the course of the 14-hour killing spree that spanned five communities. In addition to Stevenson, a nurse, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some of the killer’s neighbours were among the victims.

READ MORE: ‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia mass-shooting

A nationwide campaign #WearRedFriday called for all Canadians to wear red today (April 24) as a tribute to those who died.

“Gone but not forgotten,” Surrey RCMP tweeted.

White Rock’s iconic pier is also to glow red today in honour of the victims. The gesture is also to acknowledge the service of White Rock RCMP members and will include a tribute to health care workers at 9 p.m., the city announced Thursday.

READ MORE: White Rock pier to glow red for victims of Nova Scotia shooter


Surrey White Rock

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

