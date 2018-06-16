White Rock student lands modelling contract in China

Busy Pizzazz model Amber Mathiesen won international attention at Vancouver event

White Rock high school senior Amber Mathiesen has a summer job with a difference.

Mathiesen, 16, is taking a bold new step in her budding modeling career, heading to China for the summer on a contract with Sherry’s Agency “to model and fulfill bookings,” according to a media release from her agent, Dale Harding, founder of South Surrey-based Pizzazz International Model & Talent.

Mathiesen will be accompanied on the trip by her mother Terri, Harding said.

The Semiahmoo Secondary student began her training with Pizzazz four years ago.

“She embraced her knowledge and has participated in local work including fashion shows, print advertising and editorial for the past several years in and around the Lower Mainland,” Harding said.

She added that that included attending the Faces West model and talent competition in Vancouver in both 2016 and 2017, where Mathiesen was latterly second runner up in the sports category of competition, catching the eye of many international agents.

“She had 17 callbacks from modeling agencies from around the world,” Harding said.

