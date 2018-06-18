White Rock state of city address June 27

White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin’s state-of-the-city address for 2018 will be delivered June 27 in South Surrey.

The luncheon – hosted by the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce – will be held at Morgan Creek Golf Course, 3500 Morgan Creek Way, with registration and mix-and-mingle at 11:30 a.m., and the mayor’s presentation at 12:45 p.m.

This will be the final official summation of city progress and current issues by Baldwin, who is nearing the end of his second term as mayor. He announced in January that he would not be running for re-election in October.

Prior to running for office, he served 23 years as city manager in White Rock.

The event is open to chamber members for an admission price of $45, and non-members, for $50.

To register, call 604-536-6844, email events@sswrchamber.ca or visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca