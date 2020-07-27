White Rock, South Surrey braces for heat wave

Temperatures expected to be in low 30s this week, according to Environment Canada

A dad and his two young children wade into the waters of White Rock beach Saturday, searching for shells. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

This week is going to be a hot one.

Environment Canada issued a ‘special weather statement’ for Metro Vancouver and other parts of the province Monday (July 27), as temperatures are expected to creep into the low 30s in some communities.

“A ridge of high pressure over southern BC will produce the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer over the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky, and Vancouver Island,” the statement reads.

The warmer weather – which is being called the first official heat wave of the season – began on the weekend, which made for a busy few days at White Rock and Crescent beaches.

With temperatures expected to stay high over the next few days at least, Environment Canada also released a number of reminders for people looking to stay cool and reduce exposure to the heat.

• Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1-5 p.m.

• Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

• Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

• Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

• Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.



