White Rock smashes heat record for June 27

High of 36.9 C recorded on June 27, beating a previous record of 29.2C set in 1995

White Rock was one of dozens of communities across British Columbia that smashed previous heat records Sunday, June 27.

The White Rock Campbell Scientific station recorded a high of 36.9 C on June 27, beating a previous record of 29.2C set in 1995. Records in the White Rock area have been kept since 1929.

Yesterday, Lytton B.C. set a new record for the hottest day recorded in the country. It was 46.6C in Lytton, beating the old record of 45C set on July 5, 1937.

The heatwave baked the entire province over the weekend, and it’s expected to get just as hot – or hotter – today.

A list of all the new heat records can be found here.

According to Environment Canada, it’s expected to reach a high of 34C today in White Rock, and a high of 43 inland B.C. The humidex in White Rock is expected to sit at 42 today.

There’s a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver. The “dangerous” heat wave is expected to last until Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over British Columbia has resulted in record breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illness,” the heat warning stated.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Environment Canada asks people to watch for symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heart beat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with usually dark urine.

