White Rock shuts down City Hall due to COVID-19 concern

City will continue to provide ‘essential services’

City of White Rock has shut down city hall amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the city said the decision was made to “keep the community safe and to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.”

All City of White Rock-operated buildings are now closed to the public. City council meetings will be livestreamed at whiterockcity.ca/councilmeetings.

Committee meetings are cancelled until the end of May.

“The closure decision was made to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in White Rock and the Lower Mainland,” the news release states.

The city will continue to provide “essential services,” such as fire rescue, water and solid waste collection.

“In White Rock, let’s face the challenge of COVID-19 together as a community. Please check in on seniors who live alone, or offer help to a neighbour,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release. ”Let’s be the friendly and caring community we have always been. Although we are social distancing, let’s get outdoors and remember to reach out to friends and family using the available technology.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs
Next story
Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Cloverdale rugby team returns home from U.K. after tour was cut short by COVID-19 crisis

Lord Tweedsmuir ruggers back home in Surrey, begin two weeks of self-isolation

Some returning snowbirds are not self-isolating: South Surrey RV Park resident

Peace Arch RV Park representative says there are ‘so much lies going around’

White Rock shuts down City Hall due to COVID-19 concern

City will continue to provide ‘essential services’

Surrey’s Fraser Downs track now closed, following experiment with no-spectator races

Elements Casino was ordered closed by government officials earlier this week

Surrey shelters, service providers reworking programs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Urban Mission has moved to a full-time shelter, NightShift implements social distancing for outreach

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

B.C. veterinarian says plan ahead for care of pets with spread of COVID-19

Dr. Adrian Walton says there are ways to prepare in case veterinarian clinics have to shut down

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Most Read