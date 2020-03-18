White Rock shuts down City Hall due to COVID-19 concern

City of White Rock has shut down city hall amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the city said the decision was made to “keep the community safe and to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.”

All City of White Rock-operated buildings are now closed to the public. City council meetings will be livestreamed at whiterockcity.ca/councilmeetings.

Committee meetings are cancelled until the end of May.

“The closure decision was made to ensure the health and safety of visitors and employees, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in White Rock and the Lower Mainland,” the news release states.

The city will continue to provide “essential services,” such as fire rescue, water and solid waste collection.

“In White Rock, let’s face the challenge of COVID-19 together as a community. Please check in on seniors who live alone, or offer help to a neighbour,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release. ”Let’s be the friendly and caring community we have always been. Although we are social distancing, let’s get outdoors and remember to reach out to friends and family using the available technology.”