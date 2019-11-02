White Rock senior reunited with lost rings

Audrey De Fehr says she was ‘over the moon’ to get her wedding, engagement rings back

A White Rock senior who was distraught over the loss last month of her wedding and engagement rings is “over the moon” this week, with the set safely back on her left hand.

“I got them back,” a relieved Audrey De Fehr told Peace Arch News Friday.

PAN posted De Fehr’s appeal for help locating her rings – lost in the vicinity of Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Oct. 7 – online on Oct. 18, and then published it in the Oct. 23 paper.

READ MORE: White Rock senior 'just sick' about lost rings

The pair – one of them her circa 1956 engagement ring, the other, a 25th anniversary wedding ring – had slipped off De Fehr’s finger in the cold.

On the evening that the paper hit doorsteps, she received the call she’d been hoping for.

The woman on the other end of the line “said something about, ‘you lost your rings? Well, I found them,’” De Fehr said.

The woman said she found the rings in a ‘handicapped’ parking space outside of the uptown BMO. She set out to track down De Fehr’s phone number after reading of the loss in PAN.

On Oct. 24, they met at the South Surrey RCMP detachment.

The woman wouldn’t accept a reward, De Fehr said.

“She just said, ‘I want you to do something – pay it forward,’” De Fehr said. “We will.”

As for preventing a future loss, De Fehr said for now, she’ll wear another ring in front of the wedding and engagement rings, “so they’re not going to come off.” Eventually, she’ll either have the rings re-sized, or get another ring to keep them in place.

