The City of White Rock is seeking further input for its Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan. (TransLink/Twitter file photo)

The City of White Rock is seeking further input for its Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan. (TransLink/Twitter file photo)

White Rock seeks more input on transportation issues

Online survey and virtual open houses to provide response on draft plan

White Rock residents have another chance to provide feedback on addressing current transportation challenges and the future of transportation in the city, according to a media release issued Thursday.

City staff is seeking further feedback for a draft Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan, which is itself based on response to an online survey on the topic conducted between December 2020 and February 2021.

The draft plan is available for reading and download at www.talkwhiterock.ca/transportation, along with a new community survey.

The city also plans to gather feedback from upcoming three virtual open houses, which residents can also register for on the website.

The open houses will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 (10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.); and Tuesday, Oct. 5 (3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.).

The draft plan, while based on information on current travel habits and priorities, also examines such key themes as walking, cycling, access to transit, neighbourhood parking, driving and truck traffic and traffic safety.

The ultimate aim, is to provide a long-term strategic plan that will guide council transportation and infrastructure decisions for some 20 years.

“(The city’s) transportation system must evolve to move everyone efficiently and comfortably, no matter how people choose to get to their destinations,” Mayor Darryl Walker noted in the release.

“Let’s work together to create a connected transportation system that supports mobility options for people of all ages and abilities.”

For more information, visit talkwhiterock.ca/transportation


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Previous story
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse
Next story
Abbotsford PPC candidate admits to having COVID in debate; takes aim at vaccine passports

Just Posted

Hopefuls from the ridings of both Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock campaigned for votes at Cloverdale’s virtual all-candidates meeting Sept. 14. Clockwise from top: Scott Wheatley Chamber director and host, Gordie Hogg, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Ian Kennedy, June Liu, John Aldag, moderator Rebecca Smith, and Rajesh Jayaprakash (middle). (Screenshot)
Political hopefuls offer their ideas in virtual all-candidates meeting

Member of the student leadership team greet Hillary Janssens, an Olympic bronze medalist in rowing and a Cloverdale Catholic School Alumnus, as she visits her old elementary school Sept. 14 for a medal meet-and-greet with staff and students. (Photo: Clive Heah)
Hillary Janssens visits Cloverdale Catholic School

The Surrey Board of Education has voted to name the future school, located near 148 Street and 58 Avenue, Snokomish Elementary School following input from the Semiahmoo First Nation and Chief Harley Chappell. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
District names future Sullivan-area elementary school

Surrey RCMP says its gang team made several arrests and seizures in Newton and Guildford in a one-week period. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Suspect who sewed ‘a pocket into their undies’ for hiding drugs among 4 arrested in Surrey