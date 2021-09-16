White Rock seeks more input on transportation issues

Online survey and virtual open houses to provide response on draft plan

White Rock residents have another chance to provide feedback on addressing current transportation challenges and the future of transportation in the city, according to a media release issued Thursday.

City staff is seeking further feedback for a draft Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan, which is itself based on response to an online survey on the topic conducted between December 2020 and February 2021.

The draft plan is available for reading and download at www.talkwhiterock.ca/transportation, along with a new community survey.

The city also plans to gather feedback from upcoming three virtual open houses, which residents can also register for on the website.

The open houses will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29 (10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.); and Tuesday, Oct. 5 (3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.).

The draft plan, while based on information on current travel habits and priorities, also examines such key themes as walking, cycling, access to transit, neighbourhood parking, driving and truck traffic and traffic safety.

The ultimate aim, is to provide a long-term strategic plan that will guide council transportation and infrastructure decisions for some 20 years.

“(The city’s) transportation system must evolve to move everyone efficiently and comfortably, no matter how people choose to get to their destinations,” Mayor Darryl Walker noted in the release.

“Let’s work together to create a connected transportation system that supports mobility options for people of all ages and abilities.”

For more information, visit talkwhiterock.ca/transportation



