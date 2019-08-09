Alex Browne photo White Rotary Club past presidents Jack Rae and Raj Rajopal, and school trustee Laurae McNally listen to remarks from Peace Arch Elementary principal Carol Davison at the July 31 launch of the club’s playground fundraising initiative – and the Brand New Great Turkey Run/Walk – at White Rock Elementary.

White Rock Rotary takes on October run/walk event

New project to help fund elementary schools playground equipment

A new fundraising project initiated by the Rotary Club of White Rock may not be child’s play – but that’s definitely the ultimate objective.

The club is stepping up to help raise money so that children will be able to enjoy newly-equipped and up-to-date playgrounds at Peace Arch Elementary and White Rock Elementary schools.

And family fun will be the focus of the main fundraising event for the new project – the club will be taking over the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s former annual Great Pumpkin Run/Walk, which will now be renamed the Brand New Great Turkey Run/Walk, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6.

At a launch of the campaign July 31 at the White Rock Elementary playground, club past president Raj Rajogopal – who is spearheading the project with fellow former president Jack Rae – explained that the two schools and their parent advisory councils had been faced with a total bill of $250,000 to replace old playground equipment and to upgrade the grounds to modern safety and accessibility standards.

“They have already raised over $100,000, but the total shortfall is around $150,000,” Rajogopal said, noting that the club initiative to make up the difference is in keeping with president Mauricio Browne de Paula’s desire for a new contribution to the community.

“Our fundraising to help out the schools will allow them to achieve the target of redeveloping the playgrounds to the most modern standard,” he said.

The run will be conducted in association with the Sources Foundation and in partnership with the City of White Rock, with the Peace Arch News as media partner.

Sharan Sangha and Jessica Knutson of the management team of White Rock’s Ocean Promenade Hotel brought good news to the launch – and an instant boost to the project – with a first donation of $5,000.

Also on hand to express support for the initiative were Sources’ director of women, seniors and community services Denise Darrell, filling in for CEO David Young; White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and city parks and recreation director Eric Stepura; veteran school trustee Laurae McNally, Peace Arch Elementary principal Carol Davison, and members of the parent advisory councils of both schools.

Walker, who also expressed regrets from MP Gordon Hogg, convalescing from surgery, thanked the club and its project partners for their commitment to the community.

“Community is hugely important,” he said.

McNally said that as well as providing exercise for the body, playgrounds offer some of the most significant formative experiences for children, including learning social skills, learning to co-operate and developing leadership skills.

“The most important investment we can make is is in playgrounds,” she said. “They teach our children how to learn and how to live.”

Rajogopal told Peace Arch News that the club had been mulling several ideas for events to raise money for the playgrounds when it discovered that the PAHF was discontinuing the Great Pumpkin Run/Walk.

The family-friendly event, which the PAHF ran for 12 years, raised $40,000 in 2018 for the all-abilities Generations Playground at Ruth Johnson Park next to Centennial Arena.

Attracting runners and walkers of all ages, the event raised money through sponsorships of individuals and teams.

“It seemed like a natural for us to continue the event, which we are renaming the Great Turkey Run/Walk since it falls the week before Thanksgiving,” he said.

He said the event will be almost the same as the Pumpkin Walk/Run although the route is still to be finalized through discussion with city officials and White Rock RCMP.

“We’ll be going full blast and talking to everybody and asking them to form teams for the event,” he said.


alexbrowne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Alex Browne photo Ocean Promenade Hotel management team members Jessica Knutson and Sharan Sangha (with White Rock Rotary club past presidents Jack Rae and Raj Rajogopal) announce the hotel’s contribution of $5,000 to the White Rock Rotary project to fund upgraded playgrounds at Peace Arch Elementary and White Rock Elementary, where the launch event was held July 31.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death
Next story
B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Just Posted

Surrey Libraries introduces ‘superloan’ program for some eBooks, eAudiobooks

High-demand titles will be available for a shorter loaning period

Cloverdale singer-songwriter earns youth ‘Oscar’ for debut album

Sofia Evangelina, 16, wins Young Artist Award in Hollywood

TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

White Rock Rotary takes on October run/walk event

New project to help fund elementary schools playground equipment

‘Sunday Supper’ at Surrey’s Zaklan farm to feature food by ‘organic-forward’ Vancouver eatery

Ubuntu Canteen series event to also include Portland-based chef

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

Two adults and two other children in the SUV were flown to Calgary hospitals

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Most Read