White Rock residents may see – or hear – a low-flying helicopter over the city Friday, and again Oct. 31. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock residents may see – or hear – a low-flying helicopter over the city Friday, and again Oct. 31. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock residents may see low-flying helicopters Friday, city advises

Flyovers part of a Fortis BC-related survery, news release notes

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… low-flying helicopter conducting a survey.

Sure it might not be Superman, but Semiahmoo Peninsula residents may catch a glimpse of a chopper buzzing low over the city Friday (Sept. 24), and again on Sunday, Oct. 31 – flyovers that the City of White Rock says are part of a survey being conducted for Fortis BC per a waiver granted by Transport Canada.

“The City of White Rock has been notified that Talon Helicopters will be performing low level flying over White Rock,” a city news release states.

“There are 23 regional districts in B.C. that the helicopter will pass through; therefore, the flight time over a single area will be minimal. There will be no activity on the ground related to this flight.”

No details on what the survey was related to were noted in the release, which was posted on the City of White Rock’s website and social-media accounts Thursday.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rock

Previous story
Report says B.C. has to shore up communications before, during and after wildfires
Next story
Two men shot in Newton early Thursday morning

Just Posted

Eversio Wellness’s first harvest of psilocybin producing mushrooms is seen in Surrey on Sept. 20. (Photo: submitted)
Surrey company harvests its first crop of magic mushrooms

Air 1 touches down at an RCMP Open House in 2019. Mounties say Air 1 aided in the arrest of Gurkaran Sandhu, 19, after he allegedly fled from police in Cloverdale Sept. 16. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police helicopter aids RCMP in Cloverdale arrest

SkyTrain’s end of the line, for now, in Whalley. (File photo)
TransLink CEO says Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line set to open 2028 but ‘not delayed’

Ceremonial cheque presentation at SEVA Thrift Store on Sept. 12 involved, from left to right, Inder Randhawa, Gail Bains, Christina Mohr (CEO of Options Community Services and Habitat Housing Society), Kiran Malli, Raj Arneja, Anita Lal, Parbinder Narman and Kuldeep Mann. Everyone other than Mohr is with SEVA Thrift Society and store operations. (submitted photo)
Surrey thift store weathers ‘challenging’ 18 months to help fund Newton housing project