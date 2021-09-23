White Rock residents may see low-flying helicopters Friday, city advises

White Rock residents may see – or hear – a low-flying helicopter over the city Friday, and again Oct. 31. (City of White Rock photo)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… low-flying helicopter conducting a survey.

Sure it might not be Superman, but Semiahmoo Peninsula residents may catch a glimpse of a chopper buzzing low over the city Friday (Sept. 24), and again on Sunday, Oct. 31 – flyovers that the City of White Rock says are part of a survey being conducted for Fortis BC per a waiver granted by Transport Canada.

“The City of White Rock has been notified that Talon Helicopters will be performing low level flying over White Rock,” a city news release states.

“There are 23 regional districts in B.C. that the helicopter will pass through; therefore, the flight time over a single area will be minimal. There will be no activity on the ground related to this flight.”

No details on what the survey was related to were noted in the release, which was posted on the City of White Rock’s website and social-media accounts Thursday.



