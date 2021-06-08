White Rock residents asked to share pandemic experiences at COVID-19 town hall

Fire chief, politicians among those to speak at virtual event

A trio of Semiahmoo Peninsula politicians are set to host a COVID-19 virtual town hall, at which the City of White Rock will invite residents to share their personal pandemic experiences.

On June 18, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, MLA Trevor Halford and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker will host a forum in which residents – participating either by phone or via email – will be asked questions such as, “What has been tough for you?” and “What has brought you joy?”

Participants will also be able to ask questions.

In addition to Findlay, Halford and Walker, the town hall panel will include White Rock Fire Chief Ed Wolfe and Cathy Wiebe, the executive director of White Rock/South Surrey and Delta Health Services.

Th event will be moderated by Adam Smith, a White Rock business-owner and past-president of the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

To participated by phone, call 778-763-1162 (phone conference ID is 159 753 158#). For more information and to watch the forum live on June 18, visit whiterockcity.ca/townhall



