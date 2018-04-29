Kevin Costelle is requesting parking regulations for Best Street. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock resident to fight for resident-only parking on Best Street

Kevin Costelle says neighbourhood ‘frustrated’ with street parking

White Rock resident Kevin Costelle says he’s seeking time in council chambers to explain the need for new parking regulations on Best Street.

Described by Costelle as an ongoing issue, he said residents on Best Street are increasingly finding it difficult to find a place to park their vehicle as the road has “become an extension of the Peace Arch Hospital parking lot.”

“B.C. government employees are using our street to park rather than park in the area provided to them by the hospital,” Costelle told Peace Arch News this week.

Costelle said Friday that he knows Peace Arch Hospital staff park on the street because he has seen them enter and exit their vehicles while wearing hospital scrubs, but says he doesn’t blame hospital employees for trying to save a buck by avoiding pay parking near the hospital.

By speaking to neighbours about the issue, Costelle said he’s learned that some residents are using the street as a place to park their vehicle while they walk up to Russell Avenue to catch a city bus.

“It sounds maybe small-minded and whining, but really, it’s frustrating for people in that whole area and has been for a long time. It’s just getting worse,” Costelle said, who lives on the 1300-block of Best Street. “We hate to squeeze it over to another street.”

Costelle, who said he planned on submitting his application to go before council on Friday, has started a petition for residents who live on Best Street.

He said that he will make a request to council for resident-only parking in the area.

If residents are interested in signing the petition, Costelle requested that they call him at 778-809-9476.

Previous story
Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside
Next story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Just Posted

White Rock resident to fight for resident-only parking on Best Street

Kevin Costelle says neighbourhood ‘frustrated’ with street parking

South Surrey student-led Relay for Life raises $102,000

Southridge students say the cause is ‘personal’

Two people reportedly struck by vehicle in Surrey

Man and woman taken to hospital

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club kicked off the season with their opening day

Members braced the weather to start the season which runs from May 1 to April 30

Stop Overdose Surrey events aim to change how we talk about substance use

Open, supportive conversations can save lives, says organizer

Timelapse: Jacob Bros build its new office

Company celebrates 10 years in South Surrey

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

Most Read