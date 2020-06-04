White Rock reopens more waterfront parking

White Rock council last week boosted its pay-parking limit on the waterfront to three hours. More availability was announced June 3. (Tracy Holmes photo)

The City of White Rock has bumped up the number of parking spots open along its waterfront.

A news release issued Wednesday afternoon announced that, as of June 3, 60 spaces have been designated in the Cypress lot near the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza for residents with yellow 2019 or 2020 decals. The spots may be used for up to four hours.

Also as of June 3, another 50-plus pay-parking spaces have been reopened on East Beach, which may be used for up to three hours.

READ MORE: White Rock re-opens promenade, increases waterfront parking

The modifications aim to meet the needs of residents and visitors as businesses reopen or expand their services in Phase Two of BC’s Restart Plan, the release states.

Mayor Darryl Walker said increasing available parking “is an important part of providing places to enjoy the outdoors while contributing to the success of our local businesses.”

“During the COVID-19 crisis, it is important that the City of White Rock supports a safe, careful restart to our economy,” Walker said in the release.

“We welcome people to our City by the Sea to shop, dine, use services and buy items. We ask that you do so thoughtfully and ensure you keep a safe distance from people not in your immediate circle. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”

The move follows last week’s reopening of access to the promenade and an increase to pay-parking limits on the waterfront to a three-hour maximum.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusparkingWhite Rock