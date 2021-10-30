White Rock Remembrance Day ceremonies to return to in-person format

White Rock, in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8, will host an in-person Remembrance Day event this year. (File photo)

This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in White Rock will be an in-person affair, after last year’s event was online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of White Rock will support the efforts of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 (White Rock), which will host in-person ceremonies on Nov. 11, director of corporate administration Tracey Arthur told Peace Arch News Friday.

Road closures will begin at 10 a.m., with the annual parade set for 10:40 a.m., from Johnston Road and Roper Avenue, down to Pacific Avenue, and ending at White Rock City Hall at Fir Street.

A ceremony at the White Rock Cenotaph will start at about 10:50 a.m., with a flyover salute also planned. The event is scheduled to conclude around 11:30 a.m.

Though the event is outside, the city is encouraging people to “respectfully keep their distance” from others; masks are also recommended.

Poppy sales continue throughout the community.

Last year’s online ceremony was streamed on Facebook – both on the City of White Rock’s page, as well as the Legion’s – because at the time, in-person gatherings were limited to 50 or fewer people.



