White Rock ready for snow, officials say

White Rock's snow-control map details the city's priorities in the event of winter weather. (City of White Rock image)

The City of White Rock is ready for snow, officials say.

“White Rock has a snow and ice control plan in place and has road salt ready to use at the City’s works yard – ordering extra salt, just in case,” a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon advises.

According to the release, brining operations began across the city this week, as overnight temperatures in the Lower Mainland dipped below freezing.

According to information on the city’s website, the city monitors two major weather forecasters in its efforts to stay ahead of any storm, dispatching equipment as needed and applying a pre-salt to road surfaces.

Equipment at the ready includes a large dump truck with plow and spreader, two mini dump trucks with plow and spreader, a truck with a brine unit and two one-tonne trucks with plows and spreaders for city properties.

A colour-coded snow-control map outlines priority routes – bus routes, emergency-access routes and major roads – as well as road closures, the release notes.

The release also included a reminder from Mayor Darryl Walker:

“When snow does come, if you must travel, travel carefully, whether you’re on foot on it a vehicle,” Walker says.

“Also, please check on vulnerable neighbours and clear the walkway in front of your house, if you’re able.”

For more information on the city’s winter response, visit whiterock.ca/snow



