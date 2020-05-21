White Rock RCMP are cracking down on noisy vehicles, including motorcycles. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP targeting noisy vehicles

Fines, education for motorists who modify or remove mufflers: police

White Rock RCMP is cracking down on noisy vehicles.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said ongoing enforcement that includes education and ticketing is ramping up in response to concerns heard from residents regarding noise from vehicles with modified or removed mufflers.

“Although this is the law throughout British Columbia, I want to ensure that the message for residents and visitors to White Rock is loud and clear – loud vehicles are illegal and not welcome – and we will be conducting ongoing enforcement,” Pauls said in a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: White Rock council sounds off on nuisance noise

Police were alerted to the concerns during the development of the detachment’s strategic plan and at community-engagement events, he noted.

Pauls said Wednesday the enforcement effort will be citywide, with Marine Drive as a priority.

Close attention will also be given to locations including North Bluff Road, Columbia Street, Thrift Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue, based on residents’ concerns, he added.

In a letter to Peace Arch News, dated May 9, Marine Drive resident Jim Saunders urged the city to “take some effective action” to address the problem.

“Marine Dr. has become, during the afternoons and late evening hours, a magnet for excessive and noisy vehicle traffic. Loud motorcycles and other motor vehicles … travelling solo or in large groups provide nothing more than hours and hours of persistent, obnoxious and debilitating noise, day and night,” he wrote.

“There is little doubt that these noise bombs are all equipped with after market exhaust systems.”

Pointing to Motor Vehicle Act restrictions regarding excessive noise, Pauls said offending motorists could be subject to a $109 fine and ordered to have their vehicle inspected.

“Motorcycles and cars that have been modified to increase the exhaust sound or do not have a muffler are disturbing the peace in White Rock. Those that are driving around in obvious contravention of the law will be issued a violation ticket and be given a written order to have their vehicle inspected.”


