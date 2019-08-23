White Rock RCMP are seeking information about an assault on a man in his 60s, that took place in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 16. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP seeking information about Aug. 16 assault

Man in 60s was injured around same time Paul Prestbakmo was stabbed to death

White Rock RCMP have issued an appeal to the public for information regarding an assault that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 16, including any details that will help them pinpoint exactly where the incident occurred.

According to a release issued Aug. 23, surveillance video shows that a man in his 60s left his residence around 2:30 a.m. He was wearing a distinctive yellow-and-black jacket and a camouflage ball cap.

The man was next seen in the 1600-block of 152 Street shortly before 3 a.m.

CCTV footage at his residence showed the man, the apparent victim of an assault, returning home at approximately 4:30 a.m., without his cap and with noticeable injuries.

Investigators believe the assault occurred sometime around 3 a.m. and are asking for the public’s assistance to help them determine the exact location where the incident took place.

The current location of the victim’s camouflage ball cap is unknown and anyone with information is urged to contact White Rock RCMP immediately at 778-593-3600.

Early the same morning as the assault, Delphin Paul Prestbakmo, 45, was found bleeding from stab wounds in a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street. He died from his injuries.

During an Aug. 20 press conference, during which Prestbakmo’s family pleaded for information about his death, Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) disclosed that investigators were exploring whether “extensive” injuries suffered by a second man hours earlier – and reported to White Rock RCMP that same morning – have any connection to Prestbakmo’s death.

READ MORE: ‘Do the right thing,’ implores sister of South Surrey stabbing victim

Jang told media the earlier incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. and involved a man in his 60s who had been seen at the Coast Capital Savings located in the 1800-block of 152 Street.

The two incidents are being treated as separate investigations, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said Friday (Aug.23).

However, Sears confirmed police in White Rock are working with IHIT to determine whether there are any links between the two cases.

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short
PHOTOS: First look at ice installed at new arena in North Surrey

