UPDATE: Ashes stolen from White Rock vehicle located

Fraser River Funeral Home box was taken from unlocked vehicle overnight, police say

A black, plastic box containing ashes was stolen from a vehicle in east White Rock overnight. RCMP are asking anyone who finds them to call police. (Contributed photo)

UPDATE: The ashes taken from a vehicle in east White Rock over night have been located.

White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a box of cremated remains that was stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight, Friday, May 28.

The vehicle was accidentally left unlocked outside a home on the east side of White Rock, and police believe the theft of the ashes was simply a crime of opportunity.

In all likelihood, they say, once the thief or thieves realized what they had taken, the box would have been dumped somewhere in the area.

Anyone who finds the black, plastic container, which bears the logo of Fraser River Funeral Home, is asked to call Const. Patrick Grydziuszko at 778-545-4820.

