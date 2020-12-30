White Rock RCMP searching for man wanted for assault, theft

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Chad Thomas Wonsiak, 39

Chad Thomas Wonsiak, 39, is wanted by police in White Rock, Surrey and Vancouver. (RCMP handout)

White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of a number of offences.

Mounties said they have an active arrest warrant for Chad Thomas Wonsiak, 39. According to a Dec. 30 RCMP release dubbed ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ Wonsiak is wanted for assault, mischief, theft under $5,000 and fraud charges.

The warrants are connected to a White Rock police file from September.

Police describe Wonsiak as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He also has warrants for his arrest in Surrey and Vancouver.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

