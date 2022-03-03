White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)

White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)

White Rock RCMP rescue ‘very tired’ beaver along shoreline

Two-year-old beaver taken to Langley’s Critter Care for rehabilitation

White Rock RCMP sank their teeth into a quintessentially Canadian case Thursday morning – a shoreline rescue, with officers coming to the aid of a “very tired beaver.”

After receiving a report of a beaver in distress – on World Wildlife Day, no less – two Mounties found the critter on East Beach, where waves were rolling it into the rocks. The adolescent beaver was captured and transported by the officers to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley (481 216 St.), where it was being treated for salt-water poisoning after ingesting too much sea water.

According to a representative from Critter Care, the beaver is at risk of having suffered kidney and liver damage from the salt water, and was receiving fluids in the facility’s ICU. The animal is expected to be OK, and will be released back into the wild at a later date.

The beaver, estimated to be about two years old, was likely kicked out of his family group and seeking new territory, according to Critter Care.

Though the beaver will eventually be released back into the wild, the challenge will be in finding it a location that is suitable for beavers, but not currently occupied by them, as beavers are very territorial.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsPoliceWhite Rock

Previous story
WorkSafeBC says slips, trips, falls account for 20% of all workplace injuries
Next story
Nanaimo woman wins $2.1 million playing casino slots

Just Posted

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former rodeo contractor now ‘representative complainant’ in human rights complaint

A White Rock cat, Bailey, died last month after an alleged bleach attack. (GoFundMe photo)
White Rock cat dies after alleged bleach attack

(Fraser Valley Musical Theatre image)
Auditions open for Fraser Valley production of ‘Anything Goes’

White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)
White Rock RCMP rescue ‘very tired’ beaver along shoreline