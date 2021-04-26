White Rock RCMP patrol the waterfront strip in this photo posted to the detachment’s Twitter account on Jan. 27, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP patrol the waterfront strip in this photo posted to the detachment’s Twitter account on Jan. 27, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP pull over driver going nearly 3 times limit on Marine Drive

Motorist caught going 88 km/h in a 30km/h zone

White Rock RCMP pulled over two motorists on Marine Drive Sunday evening, one of whom was travelling nearly three times the posted speed limit.

In a tweet issued Monday, police said the first motorist was travelling 81km/h in 30km/h zone. The driver, who had a learner’s licence and was driving without a supervisor, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and is facing two charges.

The second motorist, who was clocked in going 88 km/h on the same road, had their vehicle impounded for seven days, is facing two charges, and was turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency on a warrant.

Monday (April 26) evening, White Rock council is to receive a staff report regarding the challenges and consequences associated with turning Marine Drive into a one-way street. Part of the rationale was that one-way traffic would allow restaurants to expand their patio to the sidewalks and also provide more space for pedestrians to stay physically distanced.

RELATED: White Rock council to review report on turning Marine Drive into one-way street

City staff, who indicated they are opposed to the change, noted a number of considerations, including safety concerns, impacts on residents, reduction in available parking spaces for visitors, logistical challenges associated with restaurants obtaining supplies and potential expenses.

In the report, White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls expressed concerns over vehicle traffic.

“If the one-way is approved, great consideration to robust protection of pedestrians with physical barriers in the areas with restaurants should be implemented. Although the majority of drivers can operate a vehicle safely, a very small minority may be impaired by alcohol/drugs, temporarily confused, experiencing a medical condition, or willfully neglectful.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockRCMPspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13
Next story
VIDEO: Cougar prowls Fraser Heights area of Surrey, caught in surveillance video

Just Posted

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
White Rock nurse 1st in B.C. to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Image of a cougar in a Fraser Heights-area yard from video posted to the “MyFraserHeights” Facebook group on April 23.
VIDEO: Cougar prowls Fraser Heights area of Surrey, caught in surveillance video

‘Yikes that’s a bit close for comfort,’ member of Facebook group says

White Rock RCMP patrol the waterfront strip in this photo posted to the detachment’s Twitter account on Jan. 27, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
White Rock RCMP pull over driver going nearly 3 times limit on Marine Drive

Motorist caught going 88 km/h in a 30km/h zone

TEASER
‘Garden of Generations’ planted at Surrey park by senior/youth volunteers

Passersby will be welcomed to sample a portion of the crops at Newton’s Unwin Park

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen, seen here during question period Dec. 9, 2019, said she personally opposes conversion therapy, but a proposed law to make a criminal offence in Canada need to be clarified (Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)
LETTER: Constituent disappointed in Cloverdale-Langley City MP’s comments on homosexuality

Letter writer said MP’s words can have an effect on people’s self-worth and identity

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Most Read