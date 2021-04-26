White Rock RCMP pull over driver going nearly 3 times limit on Marine Drive

White Rock RCMP patrol the waterfront strip in this photo posted to the detachment’s Twitter account on Jan. 27, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP pulled over two motorists on Marine Drive Sunday evening, one of whom was travelling nearly three times the posted speed limit.

In a tweet issued Monday, police said the first motorist was travelling 81km/h in 30km/h zone. The driver, who had a learner’s licence and was driving without a supervisor, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and is facing two charges.

The second motorist, who was clocked in going 88 km/h on the same road, had their vehicle impounded for seven days, is facing two charges, and was turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency on a warrant.

Last night: 2 excessive speed stops on Marine Dr #WhiteRockBC

1st: 81km/h in 30, learners licence, no supervisor. 7 day impound & 2 charges.

2nd: 88km in 30, unlicensed. 7 day impound & 2 charges, then turned over to CBSA on warrant. pic.twitter.com/Vorv0TQppM — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) April 26, 2021

Monday (April 26) evening, White Rock council is to receive a staff report regarding the challenges and consequences associated with turning Marine Drive into a one-way street. Part of the rationale was that one-way traffic would allow restaurants to expand their patio to the sidewalks and also provide more space for pedestrians to stay physically distanced.

RELATED: White Rock council to review report on turning Marine Drive into one-way street

City staff, who indicated they are opposed to the change, noted a number of considerations, including safety concerns, impacts on residents, reduction in available parking spaces for visitors, logistical challenges associated with restaurants obtaining supplies and potential expenses.

In the report, White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls expressed concerns over vehicle traffic.

“If the one-way is approved, great consideration to robust protection of pedestrians with physical barriers in the areas with restaurants should be implemented. Although the majority of drivers can operate a vehicle safely, a very small minority may be impaired by alcohol/drugs, temporarily confused, experiencing a medical condition, or willfully neglectful.”



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockRCMPspeed limits