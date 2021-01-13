Const. Amarjit Nijjar has been named the White Rock RCMP’s bias-free policing advisor, in addition to his front-line duties as an officer. (RCMP handout)

Const. Amarjit Nijjar has been named the White Rock RCMP’s bias-free policing advisor, in addition to his front-line duties as an officer. (RCMP handout)

White Rock RCMP officer tasked with seeking out signs of racial bias

Detachment continues review of racial bias in policing

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls says the detachment is keeping a “critical eye” on unconscious racial bias within the seaside police force and, to that end, has designated one of its five-year veterans a “bias-free policing advisor.”

During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, which took place across the U.S. and in Canada in 2020 following the brutal police killing of George Floyd, who was black and unarmed, the White Rock RCMP launched a review of its own policies and street checks to look for any indication of racial bias.

At City of White Rock’s regular meeting Monday, Pauls provided an update on the review and the new role of Const. Amarjit Nijjar as the bias-free policing advisor, in addition to his front-line duties as an officer.

“I do not tolerate discriminatory behaviour. And the diversity of our officers allows for critical discussions on many important societal and policing issues at our detachment,” Pauls told council.

“The monitoring for bias in policing, in particular unconscious bias, is an ongoing proactive process that has to form the culture of policing. Part of this process in White Rock is to have a bias-free policing advisor.”

Kale noted that Nijjar views matters through an informed lens, based on his lived experience with racism and discrimination, and some policies have already been adjusted as a result of the review.

Nijjar, who was also present at Monday’s meeting to provide information and answer questions, told council that the White Rock RCMP has concluded that terms such as “Indo-Canadian gang” and “Asian organized crime,” are inappropriate to use, but noted that both are still occasionally used by the media and government.

RELATED: White Rock RCMP reviews street checks for racial bias

Nijjar told council that the police force has also acquired a service that gives its officers real-time translation via phone, video, or in-person of more than 200 languages.

“We continue to evaluate our detachment policies to ensure that they are inclusive and unbiased in relation to race, national or ethnic origin, skin colour, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, citizenship, socio-economic status, genetic characteristics and disability,” Nijjar said.

The internal review was launched after RCMP Cmsr. Brenda Lucki and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that systemic racism exists in the national policing organization, however, Trudeau and Lucki did not provide practical examples or rationale to support the conclusion of today’s RCMP.

A review of the street checks in White Rock, which was completed in July and was one of the first steps in the internal review process, indicated that they were being done in a bias-free way.

“How we came up with this idea is we looked at the media, we looked at what the public was saying. We looked at our own detachment and figured out, OK, are we doing what we see in the media?”Pauls explained to council.

“If we are, or if we are not, let’s have something in place to make sure we never go down that road. When the community asks us about what we’re doing about racism… we have a sufficient answer for that, that’s going to be justified with our actions.”

Both Pauls and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said they did not know of any other RCMP detachments, or municipal police forces, that have undertaken such a review.

Pauls received praise from a number of councillors for undertaking the initiative.

“I think the attitude is one that we need in our community,” Walker said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s big or small, it’s treating people the same and treating them right. I think that’s something that you’ve kind of pioneered here for us.”

Pauls told PAN that no allegations of discrimination were made against the RCMP detachment in 2020. He said that any complaints about racism or bias would be initially investigated by him if the allegation involved an individual officer. A complaint about the detachment would be investigated by RCMP’s “E” Division.

“The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission would also have oversight of these investigations in many cases,” he added.

racismRCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths
Next story
Wind storm causes power outages in parts of Surrey

Just Posted

Mike Starchuk. (Image via BCNDP/flickr)
New MLA Mike Starchuk chats about Cloverdale, politics, the Surrey policing transition, and more

Starchuk sits down for a virtual coffee to discuss his new career as an MLA

When the wind howls, trees can come down and bring power lines with them. (Lexi Bainas/News Staff)
Heavy winds leave over 44,000 in Lower Mainland without power, 100,000 across B.C.

Crews working to restore 97 separate outages in Lower Mainland, 355 across province

An overnight windstorm caused power outages throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Surrey. BC Hydro says crews are working on the outages this morning (Jan. 13, 2021). (Map: BC Hydro)
Wind storm causes power outages in parts of Surrey

A few thousand are without power, mostly in Cloverdale and South Surrey

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank Nov. 12. The number of registered families at the FVRFB continues to increase says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank adding an extra distribution day

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank will now be open 3 days a week

Const. Amarjit Nijjar has been named the White Rock RCMP’s bias-free policing advisor, in addition to his front-line duties as an officer. (RCMP handout)
White Rock RCMP officer tasked with seeking out signs of racial bias

Detachment continues review of racial bias in policing

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

High waves and a king tide have left parts of Stanley Park a little worse for the wear on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter)
Stanley park seawall, multiple Vancouver beaches closed due to overnight storms

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes in the Lower Mainland

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Most Read