White Rock RCMP member recognized by province for safety efforts

Chantal Sears among five B.C. residents honoured during Crime Prevention Week

A White Rock RCMP officer is among five residents honoured this week by the B.C. government for their efforts to improve safety across the province.

Chantal Sears was named the winner of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety award, which was announced Friday by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

In an official news release announcing the winners, Sears is lauded for leading a variety of community safety initiatives dating back to her early days with the RCMP’s Langley detachment.

The announcement notes that the White Rock constable is “a leading member of the community response team” who has dedicated herself to “tackling neighbourhood issues and drug enforcement.”

• READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP kick off distracted driving blitz

As well, she has been instrumental in developing and implementing programs to combat bullying, help educate youth on safe use of social media, and educate young people in the community on the dangers of substance abuse.

Most recently, she helped launch – in partnership with the school and BCAA – a new student-run crossing guard program at Peace Arch Elementary.

Other winners included Dave Dickson of Williams Lake, Lillooet’s Gloria Joseph, Vancouver’s Catherine Bargen and the South Asian Community Resource Office, which is based in Abbotsford.

“These awards demonstrate that we can all make a difference in making our communities safer by working together to help prevent crime and assist victims,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

The awards were handed out as part of Crime Prevention Week, which ran Nov. 1-7.


