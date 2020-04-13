White Rock RCMP make arrest after assault suspect flees into Semiahmoo Bay

A police incident that began on land but ended at sea drew the attention of a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula residents on Friday evening.

According to White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls, officers were investigating an “assault, mischief and dangerous driving incident” in the city, but when officers tried to speak to the suspect he fled south into Semiahmoo Bay.

“He swam out into the ocean away from the shore,” Pauls said by email.

The RCMP helicopter and Coast Guard hovercraft were requested and one man was taken into policy custody, he added.

One witness, who told Peace Arch News he lives on the Ocean Park bluff near Kwomais Point, said he counted nine RCMP vehicles and two fire-services vehicles on the scene along 13 Avenue in South Surrey, in addition to the Coast Guard and police helicopter.

Another resident of the neighbourhood told PAN he’s “never seen this many cruisers at a (police) event, ever.”

Pauls told PAN that the accused and the victim knew each other and there was no risk to the general public. To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, he said.

After being taken into custody, a bail hearing was conducted and the man was remanded to appear in court on Wednesday (April 15).



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePoliceRCMP