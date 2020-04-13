White Rock RCMP make arrest after assault suspect flees into Semiahmoo Bay

Male suspect arrested; will appear in court April 15

A police incident that began on land but ended at sea drew the attention of a handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula residents on Friday evening.

According to White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls, officers were investigating an “assault, mischief and dangerous driving incident” in the city, but when officers tried to speak to the suspect he fled south into Semiahmoo Bay.

“He swam out into the ocean away from the shore,” Pauls said by email.

The RCMP helicopter and Coast Guard hovercraft were requested and one man was taken into policy custody, he added.

One witness, who told Peace Arch News he lives on the Ocean Park bluff near Kwomais Point, said he counted nine RCMP vehicles and two fire-services vehicles on the scene along 13 Avenue in South Surrey, in addition to the Coast Guard and police helicopter.

Another resident of the neighbourhood told PAN he’s “never seen this many cruisers at a (police) event, ever.”

Pauls told PAN that the accused and the victim knew each other and there was no risk to the general public. To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, he said.

After being taken into custody, a bail hearing was conducted and the man was remanded to appear in court on Wednesday (April 15).


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimePoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VAISAKHI IN SURREY: Best wishes from Horgan and others as celebrations are curtailed

Just Posted

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

White Rock RCMP make arrest after assault suspect flees into Semiahmoo Bay

Male suspect arrested; will appear in court April 15

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 13: 24,804 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada

VAISAKHI IN SURREY: Best wishes from Horgan and others as celebrations are curtailed

Surrey’s annual Vaisakhi parade was to be held April 25, but it’s been cancelled due to COVID-19

Singing from the street: ‘Elvis’ gives South Surrey seniors a show

Resident describes life inside retirement home during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

New cases in 20 senior homes, 11 new deaths in two days

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

Vancouver Island police recover stolen yacht, suspect claims to have COVID-19

Police arrest knife-wielding suspect onboard yacht

Indigenous tourism being ignored by federal government, B.C. operators say

Tourism associations say little to nothing has been done to help their sector during the COVID-19 pandemic

Nearly 5.4 million Canadians receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began about one month ago

Eleven small wildfires in B.C. on Easter weekend, but most quickly doused

A cause for most of the wildfires is listed as unknown

Baby animals flood into B.C.’s Critter Care wildlife shelter

The shelter is also in need of toilet paper, gloves, and bleach

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Most Read