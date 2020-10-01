White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s health in locating 33-year-old Adam Plante. (RCMP photo/File photo)

White Rock RCMP looking for 33-year-old wanted on assault, breach warrants

Public help sought in locating Adam Plante

White Rock RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on warrants for assault and breaching conditions.

According to a Sept. 30 news release dubbed ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ Adam Plante, 33 is currently wanted on four warrants for assault and breaching his release conditions. He also has numerous other warrants from other jurisdictions, the release adds.

Plante is described as a Caucasian male, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


