This ‘Safe Place’ decal, introduced in White Rock Friday, identifies a safe haven for the LGBTQ2S community, police say.

White Rock RCMP launches ‘Safe Place’ for LGBTQ2S community

Police say window decal identifies allies for those seeking shelter from bullying, etc

White Rock RCMP, with support of the City of White Rock, has launched an initiative aimed at increasing safety for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

According to a news release, the ‘Safe Place’ program offers individuals “shelter if they are feeling unsafe, and a place where they will be welcomed and can call police and wait until officers arrive.”

“Businesses, schools, or other institutions may apply to join the program. By placing a decal in their window, they will be clearly identifying the premise as a safe haven and ally for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community,” the release states.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said the detachment “reflects our community values.”

“The Safe Place program gives individuals from the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter when they need it most. Thank you to White Rock RCMP for this initiative,” Walker said in the release.

