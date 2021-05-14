White Rock RCMP investigate ‘person-involved’ collision

Youth injured in May 13 incident was longboarding at time, police say

Police say one youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday (May 13) after colliding with a car while longboarding on Buena Vista Avenue.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m., at Blackwood Street.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said the youth was travelling “at a relatively fast pace” down Buena Vista when he hit a car that was pulling out of a side street.

“The youth was wearing a helmet, but suffered serious injury that required a visit to the hospital,” Pauls said.

White Rock resident Fiona MacDermid said she was out for a walk when she heard what she thought was a car hitting another car. She didn’t see what unfolded, but turned at the sound, and “I just saw the poor kid under the car,” she said.

“He was right under the middle of the van,” she added.

Pauls said investigation is ongoing. He noted that some areas of White Rock, including most of Buena Vista Avenue, have a bylaw that prohibits longboarding.

