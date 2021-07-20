White Rock RCMP recorded 463 traffic police-motorist ‘interactions’ in June 2021, representing a 13 per cent increase over May, when 408 were logged. (White Rock RCMP twitter photos)

White Rock RCMP ‘interact’ with 463 motorists in June

Many drivers cited for speeding, police say

White Rock RCMP has released its latest traffic-enforcement stats, showing a 13 per cent increase in police-motorist interactions in June compared to May.

According to the report – shared on Twitter July 15 – police conducted 463 such interactions, 307 of which were on Marine Drive (201 on East Beach, 106 on West Beach).

An additional 47 were conducted on North Bluff Road, while on Johnston Road, officers logged 40 reports.

According to the tweet, many of the interactions were for speeding, particularly in 30km/h zones.

“A reminder that North Bluff (16th Ave) is 50km/h not ‘whatever feels natural’,” the tweet adds.

It also notes that more than 60 vehicles have been cited for noise this year.

In May, police conducted 408 traffic stops; while in April, there were 204.


