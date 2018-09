Const. Brock Harrington of the Integrated Road Safety Unit users a laser to check the pace of an oncoming car outside Peace Arch Elementary during last year’s back-to-school speed enforcement blitz. (File photo)

Kids are back to school Tuesday and police in White Rock plan to pay extra attention to school zones throughout the week in an effort to help keep them safe.

Const. Chantal Sears said officers and volunteers will be outside both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries issuing tickets to those violating the 30 km/h school-zone speed limit.

School zone speed limits are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The same limit applies from dawn to dusk in park zones.

-Tracy Holmes