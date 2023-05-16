White Rock RCMP detachment commander moves on to new role in Surrey

RCMP Staff. Sgt. Kale Pauls has moved from White Rock Detachment commander to the force’s Operations Strategy Branch working out of the Surrey headquarters. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s loss is Green Timbers’ gain.

Well-liked White Rock Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has traded local crime statistics – and occasional front-line policing in the city – for a desk in the Operations Strategy Branch at the Surrey RCMP headquarters.

Pauls has been noted for his sensitive, socially-aware style of policing – particularly in dealing with the homeless – and at his last reporting appearance, during a regular council meeting April 17, was thanked by Coun. Ernie Klassen, on behalf of council, for his services to the city.

The 19-year RCMP member – who possesses a degree in psychology and a Masters in Criminal Justice, and had a career as a community mental health worker before joining the force said he’ll also miss the Peninsula and working with organizations that strive to make a difference.

“Being detachment commander is a unique position,” he said.

“It’s been an honour to work with the members of the detachment and to work with the city. I’ve had hundreds of conversations with community members – it’s been a real privilege.”

Although a new detachment commander has yet to be announced, Pauls said he knows the city is in good hands with the current members until a replacement is announced.

“They know what they’re doing,” he said, adding that he’s likely to keep watching what’s happening in White Rock out of personal interest.

“Whenever I leave a community I make a point of getting the local papers for a couple of years afterwards, just so that I can stay up to date with the issues,” he told Peace Arch News.

COVID-19 was a factor for most of his three and a half years with the city, he said, but it didn’t stop the work of the detachment.

“Policing continued,” he said.

“It altered a few things, but people still showed up for work, and they still had to be out on the road. We had times when an entire watch was out with COVID and we couldn’t deploy them, but we filled in with others. It was challenging, but we did it.”

He said that while the level of crimes such as theft, and driving offences, remained relatively stable, detachment statistics showed a marked increase in neighbour-to neighbour or partner/roommate confrontations during the height of the pandemic.

“People just got frustrated,” he said.

Dealing with people with mental health issues was also a continuing problem that was aggravated by pandemic-related isolation, he said (Pauls has been a strong advocate for greater professional supports for police responding to such cases, and while he was deployed in Kamloops helped to establish a police-mental health crisis car there).

“I’m happy to say that right now we’re working on an integrated regional model for crisis care, that places like White Rock can benefit from,” he said.

“I’d say that 95 per cent of police interactions with the public are about connection, showing compassion and listening. That’s how you’re going to resolve situations and that’s how you build community trust.”

He said he’s also, on a personal level, going to miss “loud vehicle enforcement” – and giving one-on-one lessons to drivers and motorcyclists who feel entitled to create high-decibel noise pollution, on responsible vehicle management and “consideration to the residents of White Rock.”

But he says he’s enjoying his new assignment, which he describes working in “the office in charge of service delivery implementation” for all the detachments B.C.-wide.

That comes in the wake of an announcement by the provincial government late last year that it will invest $230 million over three years to improve police staffing levels throughout the province, particularly in rural areas and for specialized police units.

“A lot of detachments have municipally-funded members and also provincially-funded members. We’re looking for improvements in the system and also in guaranteeing equity of service delivery.”

It’s a field in the force that he’s wanted to pursue for some time, he added. “There are a lot of factors that can be worked on relative to policing.”

It’s a job to which he feels he can bring his diversity of experience – “I’ve policed in small communities with nine-member detachments all the way up to large detachments like Surrey,” he said (prior to coming to White Rock, the Terrace, B.C.-raised Pauls was the Surrey detachment’s strategic planning commander).

“I also love research, and everything in this is driven by that,” he added, noting that he is still in the stage of absorbing a lot of the vast amount of information that comes with the current assignment, which, he noted, is open-ended.

“I need to be challenged. I like to use the knowledge I’ve accumulated over time, to look at something new and apply past experience to something as it is evolving currently, and into the future.

“As with any organization, you can never be stagnant,” he said. “You have to continually improve.”



