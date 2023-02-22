White Rock RCMP say two people were arrested on Feb. 19, 2023, after an observant resident noticed two suspicious individuals near Peace Arch Hospital. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock RCMP arrest two following report of ‘very suspicious’ activity

Man, woman seen unloading van that was determined stolen

Two people are facing charges, following an arrest in White Rock Feb. 19 that recovered a stolen vehicle and other items.

Const. Chantal Sears said police were alerted just after 1:30 p.m. to a pair of “very suspicious” individuals near Peace Arch Hospital.

The caller, she said, had spotted a man and woman pulling items out of a white van near the parking lot at Hospital Street and Russell Avenue.

Sears said when police ran the vehicle’s licence plate, it was confirmed stolen from the area of Best Street and Vine Avenue the day before.

Two individuals were taken into custody; one was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Sears said police have recommended each be charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.


