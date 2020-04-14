White Rock RCMP arrest man for break and enter, shortly after he was warned of property crime focus

Suspect released on condition he not be in the City of White Rock.

White Rock RCMP arrested a man for break-and-enter. (Black Press file) White Rock RCMP say they arrested a suspect for a commercial break-and-enter-shortly after the man was approached by officers and warned of a stepped-up police presence focused on protecting property in the area. (File photo)

He can’t say he wasn’t warned.

A man has been arrested after he broke into a closed business in White Rock, shortly after he was advised by police of their increased focus on protecting businesses that are temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.

In a news release issued Tuesday (April 14), White Rock RCMP said a patrol officer located a man with a history of property crime in the early morning hours of April 2, and told him about White Rock RCMP’s increased focus on property crime.

Later – but still in the early morning – the same day, a break-and-enter occurred to a business in the uptown area and the investigator identified the suspect as the same man who had been warned earlier.

On April 6, the news release says, patrol officers located and arrested the man for break-and-enter. The man, who was not a resident of White Rock, was later released on an undertaking that included a condition to not be in the City of White Rock.

“We are not hiding the fact that we are actively out in the community to protect businesses and homes,” Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said in the news release.

“We are a small detachment where our officers know the property crime offenders. In addition to proactive commercial patrols we are conducting nightly house checks to ensure that those bound by curfew conditions are abiding.”