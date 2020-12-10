White Rock RCMP arrest man following report of indecent exposure

White Rock RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself on the city’s promenade. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP say they have arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself on the White Rock promenade.

On Dec. 7, officers were called to the 15000-block of Marine Drive after receiving a report that a man had made inappropriate comments and exposed himself while walking, according to a news release.

Police located and arrested the man, and he has since been released from police custody with conditions to not attend Marine Drive.

He has not yet been charged and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The man is described as 31 years old, Caucasian with brown hair, 5’10” tall, and of medium build with a beard.

“The Investigator believes there are additional witnesses and/or people who may have experienced similar encounters with this man over the course of the last year, but have not reported these incidents to police,” White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said in the release.

“We are asking anyone who may have experienced a similar incident in White Rock to please contact our non-emergency number at 778-593-3600 to speak to our investigator.”

RCMPWhite Rock