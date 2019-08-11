White Rock waterfront (File photo)

White Rock ranked 236th best place to live in Canada

Based on Maclean’s magazine criteria, city falls behind most others in the Lower Mainland

The City of White Rock is the 236th best place to live in Canada, according Maclean’s Magazine.

Out of the cities in Metro Vancouver, Maclean’s annual report put White Rock near the bottom of the list.

Other nearby communities placed as follows: Delta (59); Vancouver (112); Surrey (140); Richmond (175); Maple Ridge (192); Langley Township (201); Port Coquitlam (214); and Langley City (366).

In B.C. only Salmon Arm cracked the top 10, landing at number 6.

According to Maclean’s, the quality of life test ranks communities based on wealth and economy (20 points); affordability (20 points); demographics (6 points); taxes (7 points); commute (10 points); crime (7 points); weather (10 points); health (11 points); amenities (2.5 points); culture and community (5 points).

READ MORE: White Rock included on Maclean’s ‘most dangerous places’ listing

There are a number of sub-ranking categories that give points to a community based on suitability for families; best place to retire and best for new Canadians.

Information provided by Maclean’s on White Rock’s positioning notes that 4.2 per cent of the population walks to work; 0.4 per cent of people bike to work and 3.5 per cent of the population takes transit.

Under the weather factors, White Rock has an average of 157 days per year with rain over snow; 344 days where the temperature is above 0C and 64 days with the temperature above 20C.

The city has 32 doctors’ offices, and 3.1 per cent of the population is employed in arts and recreation.

Economically, approximately 4.9 per cent of the city’s 20,794 population is unemployed, the median household income is about $70,882; and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,280.

The top-ranked communities in order of ranking, are: Burlington (ON), Grimsby (ON), Ottawa (ON), Oakville (ON), New Tecumseth (ON), Salmon Arm (B.C.), Brant (ON), Niagara-on-the-Lake (ON), Russell (ON) and Tecumseh (ON).

The website allows users to rerank communities by placing more or less emphasis than the magazine did on individual criteria.

The magazine also released its list of Canada’s 100 richest communities, with White Rock sitting at number 40, with an average household net worth of $1,179,025. Surrey placed 49th at $1.08 million.

Topping the list was West Vancouver at $4.45 million. Among communities south of the Fraser, the Township of Langley is ranked 21st, at $1.4 million and Delta sits in 29th place at $1.26 million.

Property values remain the driving force behind a household’s net worth, the article notes.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP
Next story
‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

Clover Valley Beer Festival returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

Vehicles burn at north Surrey auto recycling yard

Fire breaks out at Scott Road business on Saturday night

PHOTOS: SEMO Foundation’s ball hockey tournament draws in 15 teams at Surrey park

Two-day fundraiser continues at Unwin Park on Aug. 11

Downtown Surrey BIA collects cigarette butts in buy-back initiative

People could receive five cents per cigarette butt, with a limit of $50 per person

3D printed ankle bone helps White Rock man get back on his feet

The implant, performed at St. Paul’s hospital is a first for Western Canada

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

‘It’s not always a big, ugly mole’: B.C. doctor urges sunscreen, shade to prevent skin cancer

Almost 40% of adults don’t use sunscreen, according to Statistics Canada, increasing risks of melanoma

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

RCMP find item that may be connected to northern B.C. murder cases

Items not detailed but could be relevant, said police

Horse tests positive for West Nile Virus in Princeton, B.C.

West Nile Virus is a disease that can spread from infected corvid birds

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Most Read