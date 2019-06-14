White Rock property taxes due

Resident have until July 2 to pay their property tax

City of White Rock property taxes are due July 2.

According to a city news release issued June 5, property tax notices have been mailed to all registered property owners.

If residents have not received their notice by the second week of June, the city asks that they contact the financial services department by calling 604-541-2280.

A five per cent penalty will be added to any unpaid 2019 property taxes after July 2, the release notes. An additional five per cent penalty will be added after Aug. 15. Unclaimed home owner grants are considered unpaid taxes and are subject to penalty, the release notes.

In Surrey, property tax payments are also due on July 2.

Notices are sent out 30 days prior to the due date. Anyone who hasn’t received their notice 10 days before the due date is asked to contact Property & Payment Services at 604-591-4181.

According to the city of Surrey’s website, after midnight, July 2, a five per cent penalty will be charged on unpaid property taxes. A first reminder notice to anyone who has not yet paid will be sent at the beginning of August, with a due date of Sept. 3.

Taxes not paid by the September deadline will be subject to an additional five per cent penalty. A second reminder will be sent at the beginning of November with a due date of Dec. 31.

For more information, visit whiterockcity.ca/taxes or https://www.surrey.ca/city-services/591.aspx