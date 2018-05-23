White Rock’s promenade has been closed between the pier and the eastern end of the Museum and Archives due to Memorial Park construction. File photo

White Rock Promenade closed due to Memorial Park upgrade

Section between pier and museum closed ‘for a few weeks,’ temporary access route established

The City of White Rock is notifying residents that the promenade on the waterfront will be closed for a few weeks, effective immediately.

The city sent out a statement on Twitter shortly after noon Wednesday in which it said the closure is due to construction of the upgrade to Memorial Park and apologized for the inconvenience.

The affected area is from the east end of the museum and archives building to the head of the pier. According to the tweet, a temporary pedestrian access route has been established through the construction zone, linking the pier and Marine Drive. The public is advised to follow the route for safety reasons.

More to come…

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

