White Rock Promenade closed due to Memorial Park upgrade

White Rock’s promenade has been closed between the pier and the eastern end of the Museum and Archives due to Memorial Park construction. File photo

The City of White Rock is notifying residents that the promenade on the waterfront will be closed for a few weeks, effective immediately.

The city sent out a statement on Twitter shortly after noon Wednesday in which it said the closure is due to construction of the upgrade to Memorial Park and apologized for the inconvenience.

Due to the construction of Memorial Park, a section of the promenade will be closed for a few weeks. We apologize for this inconvenience. A temporary access route to the Pier from Marine Drive has been created. For your safety, please follow the diversion created. pic.twitter.com/CVPWxzZod9 — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) May 23, 2018

The affected area is from the east end of the museum and archives building to the head of the pier. According to the tweet, a temporary pedestrian access route has been established through the construction zone, linking the pier and Marine Drive. The public is advised to follow the route for safety reasons.

