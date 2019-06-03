White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Star of the Sea Church

The White Rock Pride Society has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal, alleging discrimination by the Star of the Sea Parish on the basis of sexual orientation.

Last April, White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen told Peace Arch News that his organization feels discriminated against because Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Parish will not rent its community centre to the society for an upcoming Pride event.

Klassen said he was initially told by Star of the Sea that the community centre was available for the date the society wanted, and he put in an application.

However, the Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Klassen said, turned down the application.

Archbishop delegate James Borkowski emailed PAN a statement to earlier this year, explaining the decision to not rent the society to the Pride Society.

“The parish reviews all applications for events to ensure that the proposed use of the parish center would not be contrary to the teachings on faith and morals of the Catholic Church. We regret that this will inevitably disappoint some people and we strive to give answers in as timely a fashion as possible,” the statement read.

Monday, the Pride Society made Peace Arch News aware of the complaint.

