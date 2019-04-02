White Rock police searching for driver clocked at 110 km/h in school zone

White Rock RCMP want to hear from witnesses who can help identify the driver of a vehicle clocked doing nearly four times the speed limit past Peace Arch Elementary Monday.

Const. Chantal Sears said the offending grey Volkswagen Jetta was first spotted at around 3 p.m. April 1, by officers who were conducting school-zone speed enforcement outside White Rock Elementary.

“There was a vehicle that failed to stop for police at a high rate of speed in a school zone in front of White Rock Elementary,” Sears told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

“And then he continued eastbound on Roper and then the next officer that was over at Peace Arch, clocked him at 110, and he failed to stop for police a second time. So we are out looking for that right now.”

Outside White Rock Elementary, the Jetta’s speed registered at 70 km/h, Sears said. The legal limit in school zones is 30 km/h.

Sears described the behaviour – which also included erratic passing manoeuvres – as “so dangerous.”

“So lucky that nobody was hit.”

The officer said police “have a lead,” including an address in Surrey associated to the vehicle, however, efforts to locate the driver have been unsuccessful so far.

“We’re looking to speak to the registered owner and the driver,” Sears said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the detachment at 778-593-3600. Quote file #19-1542.