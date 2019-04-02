(File photo)

White Rock police searching for driver clocked at 110 km/h in school zone

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought

White Rock RCMP want to hear from witnesses who can help identify the driver of a vehicle clocked doing nearly four times the speed limit past Peace Arch Elementary Monday.

Const. Chantal Sears said the offending grey Volkswagen Jetta was first spotted at around 3 p.m. April 1, by officers who were conducting school-zone speed enforcement outside White Rock Elementary.

“There was a vehicle that failed to stop for police at a high rate of speed in a school zone in front of White Rock Elementary,” Sears told Peace Arch News Tuesday.

“And then he continued eastbound on Roper and then the next officer that was over at Peace Arch, clocked him at 110, and he failed to stop for police a second time. So we are out looking for that right now.”

Outside White Rock Elementary, the Jetta’s speed registered at 70 km/h, Sears said. The legal limit in school zones is 30 km/h.

Sears described the behaviour – which also included erratic passing manoeuvres – as “so dangerous.”

“So lucky that nobody was hit.”

The officer said police “have a lead,” including an address in Surrey associated to the vehicle, however, efforts to locate the driver have been unsuccessful so far.

“We’re looking to speak to the registered owner and the driver,” Sears said.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact the detachment at 778-593-3600. Quote file #19-1542.

Previous story
Province seeks Surrey’s input on Massey crossing amid ‘compressed timeline’

Just Posted

Surrey council to consider holding development along new SkyTrain route

Staff to review land-use planning for new Fraser Highway corridor

Province seeks Surrey’s input on Massey crossing amid ‘compressed timeline’

Mayor McCallum says city staff will draft a report based on the ministry’s presentation

White Rock police searching for driver clocked at 110 km/h in school zone

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Surrey man accused in Chilliwack home invasion once convicted of manslaughter

Robert Grattan one of three charged in March 23 incident; sentenced to nine years in jail in 2011

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Woman shot in North Vancouver

A woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting in North Vancouver Tuesday

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

Most Read