White Rock police confirm shots-fired incident was at Airbnb

Lower Mainland residents involved in Nov. 11 incident: RCMP

An early-morning shots-fired incident that sent an 18-year-old to hospital with minor injuries earlier this month involved Lower Mainland residents who were at a White Rock Airbnb, police have confirmed.

But police say they can’t yet share any other details regarding the Nov. 11 incident – including if anyone involved was actually from the White Rock/South Surrey area – as investigation into the matter is ongoing.

“All we have right now is the investigation continues,” Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News last week.

Police were alerted to an incident in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue just after midnight Nov. 11, by “multiple complaints of shots fired.”

READ MORE: 18-year-old to hospital after shots fired in White Rock

“Police responded and found evidence of a shooting, however no victim was located,” Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told PAN at the time. “While patrolling the area, police located the 18-year-old, male victim several blocks away.”

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.

A news release issued the next day said callers had reported hearing three to six “loud pops” from outside a residence, “which was later determined to be a short-term rental property.”

“Police were advised that there were approximately 30 people partying and that they were fleeing the residence following the loud pops,” the release stated.

The news release added that the victim is not co-operating with police.

Police arrested two men and one male youth as a vehicle attempted to leave the scene, however, investigation cleared all three, the release added.

Sears said there have been no arrests or charges in connection with the incident since.

Anyone with information may contact Const. Laura Shaw at 778-593-3632.

 

Shots rang out in the 15500-block of Columbia Avenue early Nov. 11, and police continue to investigate. (Tracy Holmes photo)

