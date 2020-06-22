Crowds of people walked along the White Rock Pier Sunday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock Pier to remain open to public, despite busy Father’s Day

Mayor says immediate closure of the pier would be a knee-jerk reaction

The City of White Rock will continue to allow public access to the city’s pier, despite a busy Father’s Day Sunday that caused some residents to express concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID-19.

White Rock residents and visitors commented on social media Sunday and Monday about how busy the popular structure was on Father’s Day (June 21), with some people calling for the structure to be closed again.

The pier was re-opened to the public last week after being closed in late March.

“We drove down to go get ice cream this afternoon. We kept driving. The place was packed. Lines of cars, people everywhere and the pier was nuts!” Crystal Lothbrook commented below an image of the pier posted to Facebook by Peace Arch News.

However, not everyone agreed that the pier was overcrowded.

“One snapshot (especially at that angle) doesn’t tell the whole story. Most of the time the pier was not crowded, but it was Fathers Day and busier than normal at the beach. Doesn’t mean the pier needs to be closed again,” Jay Tee wrote on Facebook.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker told PAN Monday that the number of people on the pier was a concern, adding that he discussed it with city CAO Guillermo Ferrero Monday morning.

However, Walker, who has authority to close the pier at his discretion, said it would be a knee-jerk reaction to shut it down immediately.

“We want to work with the people, but we want to give them a chance. It looks like the province is starting to open up again. I understand we may get more information this week on what the next steps are either from a minister or perhaps even the premier,” Walker said.

Walker said the city will continue to monitor activity on the pier, in co-operation with its bylaw officers.

Historically, Canada Day is one of the busiest days of the year for the City of White Rock. This year, the city is hosting a “Virtual Canada Day by the Bay” celebration that will take place online. No physical events are planned for the waterfront.

RELATED: White Rock to plan virtual Canada Day celebration

However, a potential influx of crowds on July 1 remains on the city’s radar, Walker noted.

“The first of July is something we’re looking at. I won’t say forward to – but at – for some time, knowing full well what it’s going to be like,” Walker said.

One option that Walker said he’s not considering is closing the pier on certain days of the week, but leaving it open for the rest.

“You can’t just say we’re doing it Monday, Tuesday and then closing it Wednesday. That’s not going to work, that’s not going to fly. What you’re going to do is really start annoying people,” he said.

“We have a responsibility to be somewhat consistent with what we do.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’
Next story
Labour minister stands ground as B.C. business leaders demand temporary layoff extension

Just Posted

Labour minister stands ground as B.C. business leaders demand temporary layoff extension

Temporary layoff time limits must be extended now, businesses tell Harry Bains

B.C.’s Seniors Advocate: Seniors can dial 2-1-1 to get help, not only during pandemic

The latest initiative is the Safe Seniors Strong Communities program, launched this spring

White Rock Pier to remain open to public, despite busy Father’s Day

Mayor says immediate closure of the pier would be a knee-jerk reaction

Cloverdale Flea Market to reopen June 28

Flea market to limit number of customers to 250 at a time

UPDATE: Wine Ninjas host drive-by donation day at Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Lower Mainland group creates “Kindness Ninjas” in an effort to do more good in the community

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

John Horgan NDP extending cabinet’s emergency powers

More than 30 winners take home Homebuilders Association Vancouver awards

More than 400 entries were received for the virtual awards ceremony

Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Kelowna waterfall

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 21

Tribute bands rally to raise cash for charities in online festival June 27

‘Together we can show everyone the Canadian Spirit is alive and well in these difficult times’

Forecast says Canada’s economy will grow in 2021 if there isn’t another national shutdown

Group projects Canada’s national unemployment rate will peak at 13.7 per cent

Most Read