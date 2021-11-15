White Rock Pier temporarily closed due to storm, high tide

The White Rock Pier has been closed “as a precaution” as a storm continues to batter the Lower Mainland and other parts of B.C.

At 1:30 p.m. Monday, the city tweeted that the iconic structure has been temporarily closed, and crews are barricading the area “until winds subside and the tides goes down.”

The advisory also asks that people stay away from the area in the meantime, and follow all posted signs and obey barriers. Marine Drive is also closed due to flooding.

Though the storm has caused much damage throughout B.C. – currently all major highways leading in and out of the Lower Mainland are closed due to slides and roads being washed out – there was no indication from the city that the pier had sustained any damage.

“City crews are unable to do an inspection on the Pier until the tide and weather subsides; however no damage has been observed and/or reported at this time,” White Rock deputy corporate officer Deb Johnstone told Peace Arch News.

On Dec. 20, 2018, a windstorm with gusts up to 100 km/h split the pier in two – leaving one man stranded on the southernmost section – and caused millions of dollars in damages. It was closed for months as repairs were done, and a fundraising effort is still underway to raise funds for improvements to the pier, which was built in 1914, to ensure it can stand up to future storms and other inclement weather.


