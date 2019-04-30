White Rock pier fundraising committee launches campaign

Christy Fox photo The campaign launch for the Friends of the Pier Fundraising Committee Thursday at Memorial Park will include updates on plans for rebuilding White Rock’s storm-damaged pier.

The latest on community fundraising efforts to help rebuild White Rock Pier will be announced Thursday morning (May 2) at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park (next to White Rock Museum and Archives on Marine Drive).

The event is the official launch of the campaign by the Friends of the Pier Fundraising Committee, a community-based group of volunteers committed to helping raise funds to complete the work.

White Rock’s iconic pier – Canada’s longest such structure – suffered severe storm damage on Dec. 20, including the collapse of a 100-foot section.

Committee chair Bob Bezubiak will introduce the group and its plans, which may include options for individuals to sponsor individual planks.

Mayor Darryl Walker will provide an update on current work – valued at more than $3 million – underway to begin the process of rebuilding the 104-year-old pier up to current codes and standards.

The committee has pledged to raise some $2 million of what has been estimated as ultimately a $16 million project to entirely refurbish the pier.