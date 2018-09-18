White Rock open house to discuss city’s aquifer protection plan

File photo White Rock is holding a public meeting to discuss its Aquifer Protection Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

The City of White Rock is holding an open house to discuss the city-commissioned Aquifer Protection Plan.

The open house will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 26 at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

The plan, which assesses future water quality and quantity needs for White Rock, also includes strategies for protecting the community’s water supply source from potential contaminants, including urban development, commercial, industrial and agricultural activity and saltwater intrusion, and also the effects of population growth, climate change and sea-level rise.

The plan, prepared by consulting firm Advisian, notes that groundwater hazards have been assessed as low to moderate risk, while hazards to maintaining water quantity have been assessed as moderate.

The plan also notes, however, that White Rock’s source of water, the Sunnyside Aquifer, extends far beyond the city’s boundaries, and calls for not only an integrated management approach with Surrey, but also a regional groundwater protection approach to avoid fragmented management.