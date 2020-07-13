White Rock names second deputy fire chief

Ken Molland started with White Rock Fire Rescue in 1992

The City of White Rock has another deputy fire chief.

In a news release issued Monday (July 13) morning, Ken Molland was introduced as the successful candidate for the full-time position of deputy fire chief with White Rock Fire Rescue. He was previously held the position in an acting role.

Molland has been with White Rock Fire Rescue since 1992, starting as an auxiliary firefighter then becoming a career firefighter in 2001.

He has more than 30 years of experience in fire protection and emergency response, as well as a strong background in training a composite fire rescue team, which includes full-time and volunteer firefighters. Molland was also a former assistant executive director with the British Columbia Firefighters’ Burn Fund and a project manager in the private sector, according to the release.

In May, former deputy chief Edward Wolfe became the city’s new fire chief, replacing Phil Lemire, who retired. Also in May, Norman MacLeod, former assistant fire chief with the District of Mission, joined White Rock Fire Rescue as one of its two deputy fire chiefs.


