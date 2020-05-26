White Rock named new deputy fire chief

Norman McLeod comes to White Rock Fire Rescue from District of Mission

Another new firefighter has joined the City of White Rock’s ranks.

On Monday, the city announced that Norman McLeod has been hired as a new deputy fire chief, replacing former deputy Edward Wolfe, who was promoted to chief of White Rock Fire Rescue in late April.

Wolfe, who begins his new role May 30, takes over from longtime Fire Chief Phil Lemire, who is set to retire at the end of this week.

McLeod, who started in his new position Monday and is one of two deputy chiefs in the city, comes to the Semiahmoo Peninsula from the District of Mission, where he was formerly the assistant fire chief. He has been a firefighter for 32 years, and has been involved in “leadership roles in operations, training, emergency planning and fire prevention,” according to a news release issued by the City of White Rock.

“It is my pleasure, on behalf of Council, to welcome Norman McLeod to the position of Deputy Fire Chief for the City of White Rock,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker.

“The Deputy Fire Chief is an important leadership position to help continue to uphold White Rock Fire Rescue’s high standards for public service and safety.”



