White Rock mayoral candidate says city needs ‘more reasonable’ growth

Garry Wolgemuth announced Monday that he will run as an independent

Garry Wolgemuth announced he will run for White Rock mayor. (Contributed photo)

Outspoken White Rock council critic Garry Wolgemuth announced he will join the race for mayor in the Oct. 20 civic election as an independent candidate.

In a news release Monday, Wolgemuth said he is campaigning on “more reasonable growth suitable to our 1.78 square miles,” which he says would require a complete review of the city’s official community plan.

“I also think it is critical that we revisit the Water Utility Plan to provide the safest and cleanest water we possible can,” he said.

Wolgemuth said he would like to see the “garbage-collection issue” revisited. The city discontinued garbage and recycling pickup for multifamily residential and businesses in 2015.

“It was erroneous to abandon 11,000 strata residents and businesses and charge such high fees to single-family residences.”

Wolgemuth said he would like to see community amenity contributions (CACs) used on affordable housing and tangible infrastructure projects, and that railway relocation requires “much more” planning and consultation.

If elected mayor, Wolgemuth said he would bring back question period, live-streamed to the public, as well as two live-streamed town halls per year.

Official nomination period across B.C. is Sept. 4-14.

