White Rock mayor to deliver ‘State of the City’ addresses Nov. 16

White Rock’s mayor is to deliver two State of the City addresses on Nov. 16, 2021. (File photo)

The mayor of White Rock will deliver his State of the City address – twice – on Nov. 16.

According to a news release, Mayor Darryl Walker will first present the address at a business brunch hosted by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to noon at Blue Frog Studios, 1328 Johnston Rd.

Tickets for the in-person event are $40 for chamber members and $60 for non-members; virtual attendance is also an option for the business brunch, at a cost of $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Later that evening, Walker is to address the community, during a free virtual event set for 6:30-8 p.m.

READ MORE: White Rock mayor to deliver two State of the City addresses

“These two Mayoral addresses are an opportunity for the business sector to get an update on the progress of White Rock City Council and the draft Economic Development Strategic Plan at a ticketed event, and for everyone in the community to get an update from a community perspective the same evening at a free virtual event,” Walker said in the release.

“We want to make sure everyone in the community gets the opportunity to hear about the challenges we’ve overcome together during the past 18 months, the successes we’ve achieved, and our shared vision for the future of White Rock.”

Chamber executive director Ritu Khanna said the annual address “gives the business community a chance to hear directly from the Mayor about City Council’s priorities for economic development and support for businesses.”

“This year is especially important for us to come together as we move towards post pandemic recovery,” she added.

Pre-registration is required for the brunch event; call 604-536-6844 or visit www.sswrchamber.ca/events

Those interested in the evening event need only visit the city’s website (www.whiterockcity.ca). Community members wishing to comment are asked to email clerksoffice@whiterockcity.ca by noon on Nov. 8, with ‘State of the City’ in the subject line. To register to speak, call 604-541-2127 by Nov. 15.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City CouncilCity of White Rock